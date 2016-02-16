Mumbai fire: Warning came in the afternoon at 25 kmph

ON SUNDAY afternoon, as if to forewarn, a gust of wind crashed a huge LED screen stationed at the centre of the stage at Girgaum Chowpatty. At 2 pm, with just five hours remaining for the Maharashtra Night programme to begin, this incident seems to have failed to trigger any concern among the organisers with none having accounted the wind’s velocity. On Sunday night, the fire, suspected to have been sparked by pyrotechnics, engulfed the entire 120ft by 160ft stage after sparks spread due to the erratic wind.

The centre LED screen, which buckled under wind pressure, was 10ft by 8ft in size and was designed as the main door allowing performers’ entry to the stage. Once it was declared beyond repair, with no immediate replacement, the production company Wizcraft and stage designer Nitin Desai decided to remove it completely from the stage. Even now, the pyrotechnics remained as planned.

“We put supports behind the remaining LED screens. When the stage was designed, we had taken all measures to ensure fire- safety protocols,” said Desai. While he admits of being aware of pyrotechnics, “nobody then realised that the wind may affect the fireworks during the performances,” he added. The decision for the fireworks, he claimed, was only with Wizcraft and he could not have stopped it.

A spokesperson from Wizcraft’s production team said, “Both the fire extinguishers and water pipes were placed next to the pyros for immediate use near the stage. Everything was checked by both the police and fire brigade before the show.”

Dance performer Pompi Mandol, who participated in technical rehearsals two days prior to the event, said the wind was strongest Sunday. When the LED fell, she says, everyone had started talking. “We had discussed on Sunday afternoon that temporary structures on stage may fall during the programme but none of us thought a fire may also spread due to the wind,” she recalls.

The wind speed on Sunday was 25 kmph, as opposed to its usual 10 kmph last week. Universally, pyrotechnics or fireworks are avoided if windspeed exceeds 17 kmph. “On Sunday, it was a light duststorm since afternoon in Mumbai. The average speed of wind in the city is 2-10 kmph. Such strong winds though are not unusual in a city like Mumbai,” said Dr Gufran Beig, project director, System of Air-quality-weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Later in the evening, Mandol had just finished her sequence for Amitabh Bachchan’s poem recital programme and had changed into another dress for a folk dance lined up after Lavani. “I was backstage. That is when we heard cries of fire. Our choreographer asked us to run,” she said. Till then, the performances of Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, and speeches of CM Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had got over.

Desai now suspects the sparks from pyrotechnics could have spread due to the wind. Cables lined under the stage for power supply seem to have come in the way of the sparks and caused a short-circuit, he says. The performers and crew members together broke the tin barricades separating the Green Room from the sea so that they could make a run.

About 10 different agencies were sub-contracted by Wizcraft for various works, such as cabling, lighting, carpeting, sound, stage, dance sequences and security. In a statement, the spokesperson said, “Prior to the event, all safety checks and audits were done during rehearsals and prior to the show. All fire and safety norms prescribed have been followed.”

The fire started at 8.15 pm. By 8.20 pm, the evacuation had begun in full swing. Before 8.45 pm, all the performers, crew members, labourers and dignitaries had been evacuated.

