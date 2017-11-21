Major slump in Mumbai tourist cab registrations in April-September

The slump of 66 per cent is the biggest in new vehicle registrations under this category since financial year 2007-08, when tourist cabs were introduced (File) The slump of 66 per cent is the biggest in new vehicle registrations under this category since financial year 2007-08, when tourist cabs were introduced (File)

Mumbai witnessed a huge dip in registration of tourist cabs, including app-based cabs Ola and Uber, between April and September this year as compared to the corresponding period last year, figures received from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) show. The slump of 66 per cent is the biggest in new vehicle registrations under this category since financial year 2007-08, when tourist cabs were introduced. Tourist cabs include different forms of cool cabs and app-based cabs largely used by commuters for airport pick ups, inter-city tours and office commute. While the city sees 63,002 tourist vehicles at present, more than 50 per cent of the vehicles are app-based cabs, including Ola and Uber.

According to records, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes the eastern, central and western suburbs, witnessed registration of 3,085 new vehicles under this category in April-September this year as compared to 9,152 in the corresponding period last year. In 2008-09, the vehicles registered fell by half to 1,418 as compared to 2,490 registered in 2007-08. Number of vehicles reduced to 1,929 in 2013-14 as compared to 2,067 in 2012-13. Officials state the fall in numbers under this category this year as the biggest slump in its history.

Inefficient financial model of the app-based cab business, fewer incentives for drivers causing them to pull out, and rising traffic increasing work hours of drivers are cited to be the reasons for the fall. Officials believe the number could reduce further if corrective action is not taken. “This was bound to happen. There has been an increase in banks confiscating app-based cabs in the past few months due to inability of the drivers to repay loans. The strict registration and licensing process, which calls for installing GPS in cabs, and driver verification further tightens the way they operate,” a senior RTO official said.

Drivers of app-based cabs have complained repeatedly in the past of the decrease in incentives offered to them. Multiple protests staged in the past one year aimed to call attention to the dip in business of drivers, forcing many to pull out of the business. “The rules are tight. We would make an additional income of Rs 400 per trip in the past. This would at least leave us with Rs 40-50,000 in hand excluding returns required to be made to the company. What drivers now avail is hardly Rs 1,500 as incentive after completion of 15 trips within four days which is next to impossible. The RTOs have also made rules tighter for registering new vehicles in the city,” Raju Patil, leader of Sangharsh Tourist Taxi Chalak Malak Sangathana, said.

Anil Shinde, a former operator of app-based cabs who had employed ten cars, said, “Since last November, returns reduced. Drivers would hardly make any incentive, which left us with few rewards to continue the business. Looking at the poor financial return, I opted to get out.” Senior transport officials are also stating the rise in traffic on roads due to multiple construction projects, which add to total time taken to commute. This adds to stress among drivers who prefer to take up other driving jobs without pressure to meet targets.

“The number is further going to reduce. The future lies in getting all app-based cabs under one mobile application that allows riders to choose the most convenient mode of transport. While hailing cabs under app-based model is the future of cabs in the city, it must get regularised,” the transport official added.

“We currently have 2,85,000 active driver partners (would have taken at least one ride a week) and are seeing more and more new sign-ups every day. We are not seeing any significant churn. The future of our business depends on making driving with Uber the most attractive choice. Given the strong demand from riders, we are seeing sustainable earning opportunities for driver partners and are committed to supporting them,” an official statement from Uber read. Ola refused to comment on the issue.

