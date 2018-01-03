Maharashtra: Major killed in Tawang fire cremated in Virar

Major Prasad Mahadik’s body been taken for cremation in Virar (W) Tuesday morning. (Amit Chakravarty) Major Prasad Mahadik’s body been taken for cremation in Virar (W) Tuesday morning. (Amit Chakravarty)

The mortal remains of Indian Army Major Prasad Mahadik (31) were consigned to flames Tuesday afternoon in Virar. The officer, who was posted in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang since last October, died in a fire that broke out in his barracks on December 30. His mortal remains were brought to Mumbai Monday, and he was cremated at the Vaikunth Hindu crematorium in Virat Nagar, Virar, on Tuesday.

Major Pranjal Jadhav of the Zilla Sainik Welfare Office said, “Mahadik’s mortal remains were brought to Mumbai by an Indigo flight at 8.30 pm. Early on Tuesday, the body was brought to his house and, after paying respect to Mahadik and his family, was cremated.”

The officer reportedly died due to burn injuries after a fire broke out in his barracks at 6.30 am on December 30.

After hearing about the Army officer’s death, local residents started gathering at Yeshwant Deep Society at Bolinj in Virar (west), where his house is, to pay their respects and offer condolences to the grieving family. Hoardings paying tribute to Mahadik also came up across Virar.

On Tuesday, after the body was brought to his residence, local residents gathered there in large numbers. The funeral took place on Tuesday at around 1 pm. Mahadik was part of the Seventh Battalion of the

Bihar Regiment, and was commissioned in 2012. Senior Army officials posted in Mumbai, and armymen from the same regiment, were present to pay their respects to the major and his family.

“Mahadik was posted at the Indo-China border and he was a sharp and a brave officer. On December 30, he died as a fire broke out inside his barracks. He was posted at a height, and we usually use different heating appliances to warm ourselves. These may have caused the fire. An internal inquiry is being conducted by the Indian Army to ascertain the cause of the fire,” said Colonel Anant Bhushan, who was present during the last rites.

The colonel also added that on the day of the incident, the temperature in the area was minus five degrees Celsius.

When asked whether he was staying alone in the barracks, Colonel Bhushan said, “Officer rank personnel get separate barracks, so during the time of the incident only Mahadik was present inside the barracks.”

Mahadik is survived by his wife, parents and a younger sister. He married his wife Gauri three years ago. Mahadik had been posted 35 kilometres from the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh since October last year.

