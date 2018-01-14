Major fire breaks out at Mumbai airport’s domestic terminal 1B, no casualty

A fire engine leaves the domestic terminal on Saturday. (Express photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) A fire engine leaves the domestic terminal on Saturday. (Express photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

A massive fire (level III) broke out at the Mumbai airport’s domestic terminal 1B on Saturday afternoon, officials said. According to officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Management Unit and Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire started at a ground floor conference hall measuring 5,000 square feet and then spread to the first floor of a lounge near the airport’s gate number 9.

Mumbai Fire Brigade’s chief fire officer Prabhat Rahangdale informed that the fire started at around 1.30 pm and the fire fighting teams rushed to the site along with eight fire engines, six jumbo water tankers and water jets and managed to control the fire by 3.15 pm.

The time of call, according to Mumbai Fire Brigade, was 1.46 pm, the first team to reach the spot declared a level II fire at 2.04 pm. However, the fire started spreading and by 2.41pm the fire was declared as level III.

The fire gutted electric wirings, electric installations, wooden furniture, wooden partition, sofa set, decorative materials, false ceiling etc of Perimonium lounge.

Rahangdale said, “No casualty was reported and the operation to douse the fire was completed in less the two hours. Our firemen have now initiated cooling operations. Cause of the fire will be ascertained only after we conduct our investigation following the cooling operation.

According to airport authorities, neither operations nor people were affected by the fire.

“The ceremonial lounge is away from the terminal building. Operations have not been affected. The fire has been doused. Everything is under control,” an official statement from Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) read.

