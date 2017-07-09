Major fire at Worli building in Mumbai

The fire is under control now as cooling process is underway (ANI Photo) The fire is under control now as cooling process is underway (ANI Photo)

A major fire broke out at Himalaya building in R J Thadani Marg near Flora Hotel in Mumbai’s Worli area on Sunday afternoon. At least eight fire tenders and five water tankers have reached at the spot to douse the flame. According to news agency ANI, the fire is now under control now as cooling process is underway.

According to fire brigade officials, no one was hurt in the blaze, which erupted inside a closed flat on the fifth floor in the ground plus ten floor residential building at around 4:50 pm and the cause behind the fire could have been short circuit.

