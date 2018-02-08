Major fire at Goregaon cloth mill, no casualty

The fire was put out in seven hours. Vignesh Krishnamoorthy The fire was put out in seven hours. Vignesh Krishnamoorthy

A MAJOR fire broke out in a cloth mill at the Italian Industrial Estate near the Oberoi mall in Goregaon East Wednesday morning. While the fire was doused at 2.41 pm by the Mumbai fire Brigade, no casualties were reported. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management unit (DMU), they received a call at 7.18am about a fire at Parekh cloth mill. Eight fire engines, seven jets, one water tank, and three ambulances along with two assistant divisional officers, one divisional officer, and a deputy chief fire officer were rushed to the spot. By 7.30am, the firefighters arrived at the spot and it was initially classified as a level 2 fire, but by 7.52am it was classified as a level 3 (major) fire.

The fire started near a loft where a large stock of clothes, dyeing machines, furniture, and electric wiring were stored in an area of about 150 X 200 sq feet. “Eight fire engines were in operation and water was taken from two underground static tanks, jumbo tankers, and an appliance tank. However, it took us over seven hours to douse the fire,” said a fire official.

Workers managed to escape before the fire brigade had arrived and the fire was brought under control by 12.45pm and was finally doused after around seven hours of firefighting, at 2.41pm. “The cause of the fire is still unknown and more details are being awaited from the fire brigade,” said an official.

