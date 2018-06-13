Mahrashtra: Shiv Sena expresses displeasure over state-run corporation appointments

Sources in the Shiv Sena said that the appointments have not gone down well with the party leadership and it is likely to upset the alliance between the two parties further. Sources in the Shiv Sena said that the appointments have not gone down well with the party leadership and it is likely to upset the alliance between the two parties further.

A day after appointments were made to four state-run corporations by the BJP, its feuding ally Shiv Sena has expressed displeasure, saying the appointments have been made to some of the corporations allotted to the Sena. The leaders said the party leadership has now taken a decision of not making any appointments on any state-run corporations henceforth.

Sena leaders said after the Sena-BJP government came to power in the state, the ministerial posts and the state-run corporations were distributed.

“In last four years, we had suggested few names for appointments but the BJP didn’t appoint them. Now, it has made appointments without any consultations with us on the few corporations that were allotted to us,” said Anil Desai, Rajya Sabha MP and party secretary.

Desai further said that the Sena would not make any appointments on any state-run corporations henceforth. “The Sena leadership has taken a decision of not making any appointments on the state-run corporations now onwards. BJP should now take all the corporations given to us,” he added.

On Monday, the state government announced the appointment Chiansukh Sancheti, a senior BJP legislator, as Chairman of Vidarbha Statutory Development Board. Besides, Dr Sunil Deshmukh, BJP legislator from Amravati, has been appointed as Vice-Chairman of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation.

BJP MP Sanjay Kaka Patil has been appointed as Vice-Chairman of Krishna Valley Irrigation Development Corporation while Dr Yogesh Jadhav is appointed as Chairman of Rest of Maharashtra Development Statutory Development Board.

Sources in the Shiv Sena said that the appointments have not gone down well with the party leadership and it is likely to upset the alliance between the two parties further.

Recently, on his visit to Mumbai, BJP chief Amit Shah had held a marathon meeting with the Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence in the backdrop of a souring relationship between the two alliance partners.

It was speculated that the meeting is to regain political unity between the bickering allies as Maharashtra Chief Minsiter Devendra Fadnavis accompanied Shah for this meet. Sena had, infact, earlier declared that it will contest the 2019 general elections alone.

