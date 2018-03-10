Mahim: One held for accident that killed boy, injured mother

The Mahim police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly hit a five-year-old and his mother while driving a vehicle. While five-year-old Avinash Chavivala died after the accident, his mother Rekha sustained minor injuries. The driver has been booked on charges of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is currently in jail custody.

The police said the deceased boy’s family lives on the footpath on Senapati Bapat Marg in Mahim. Senior inspector of Mahim police station S Idekar said: “The boy was sleeping on the edge of the footpath. Around 8 am on Thursday, the accused, driving in a negligent manner, hit the boy and his mother who was sleeping nearby. While the boy succumbed to the injuries, the mother survived with minor injuries.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App