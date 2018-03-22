Mahim Nature Park to be tagged as natural area, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The state-run Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), under which the nature park falls, was the latest to red flag the contentious move. (Express Photo/Janak Rathod) The state-run Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), under which the nature park falls, was the latest to red flag the contentious move. (Express Photo/Janak Rathod)

A small battle has been won in the fight to preserve the Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP) in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Indian Express that the nature park area will be tagged as a “natural area” where construction won’t be permitted. “It will be preserved as a natural area and not a single dilution would be permitted in its nature and form,” Fadnavis told the Indian Express.

The Chief Minister’s assurance on Thursday comes in light of a public outcry over the Maharashtra Slum Rehabilitation Authority’s controversial proposal to include the MNP, a portion of which is notified as a protected forest, within the area earmarked for the redevelopment of Asia’s biggest slum in Mumbai’s Dharavi.

On March 19, the Indian Express had been the first to highlight the SRA’s proposal to include the nature park, which is spread over 16.86 hectare, in the development of sector 5 of the Dharavi project, which involves the resettlement of nearly 60,000 slum structures in planned habitats under five planning sectors. SVR Srinivas, CEO and Officer on Special Duty, Dharavi Redevelopment Project, SRA has issued a notification in this regard on March 5 inviting suggestions and objections from the public. The SRA, which is headed by Fadnavis himself, is the planning authority for the redevelopment project. The state government has already approved the redevelopment of Sector 5.

Over the past four days, the Indian Express has published a series of stories highlighting the public opposition to the project. Incidentally, BJP’s alliance partner, the Shiv Sena, too, has joined the conservationists in raising a stink over the contentious move.

The Indian Express had also highlighted how rift within the government had widened over the move, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, also headed by the Chief Minister, under which the park falls, and the state’s forest department also objecting to the move.

The growing opposition to the move also prompted Fadnavis to make a statement on the floor of the state legislative assembly, declaring that “no change in the character of the nature park would be permitted.” But he remained non-committal on the larger demand of “non-merger of the MNP in the area earmarked for the redevelopment project.”

“The MNP was already a part of the Dharavi notified area. But it had earlier been excluded from being a part of the redevelopment project. For better planning purposes, it has now been included as part of the planning proposals. But no change in its nature will be allowed. No construction would be permitted. And this will be mentioned specifically in the final notification,” Fadnavis told the Indian Express.

The proposed inclusion of the park will increase the total area earmarked for the Dharavi redevelopment project from 155 hectares to 172 hectares. The government has permitted a buildable area of four times the gross plot area to push the much-delayed redevelopment project under the public private partnership model.

Urban planners and architects have also apprehended that the inclusion of the area within the nature park may help in augmenting the area under open space within the area earmarked for slum development. This, they claimed, will allow the eventual developer to dilute the compulsory recreational ground and open space requirements within the layout. This, in turn, would result in increasing the building footprint and the construction density in the locality. Others have questioned how a developed nature park, bereft of any slum structure, can be included in the slum redevelopment area, while arguing that this would lead to depletion of public open spaces in Mumbai.

