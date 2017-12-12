Mahim: MMRDA’s plan to redevelop nature park hits roadblocks

The Forest Department was approached after Stalin Daya-nand, director of NGO Vanashakti, wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) The Forest Department was approached after Stalin Daya-nand, director of NGO Vanashakti, wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) plan to redevelop the Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP) in Mahim has been put on hold as they await the response of the Forest Department regarding the status of the land. The MMRDA had written to the principal secretary of the Forest Department to seek clarity on the extent of protected forests in the park.

“We are still awaiting clarification on the forest issue. Depending on whether it is declared as a protected forest, whether partially or entirely, we will see what is permissible there. If only a part is declared as such, then it is simpler. We can exclude that area and develop the rest. If it is the entire park, then we have to find out what activities are permissible there. Then, the plans will have to be in tune with those instructions,” said UPS Madan, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

The Forest Department was approached after Stalin Daya-nand, director of NGO Vanashakti, wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying the land on which the Maharashtra Nature Park stands should be transferred to the forest division from the custody of the MMRDA.

“After Dayanand wrote to the CM, we sought clarification from the Forest Department on the status of the land and whether we can conduct development activities there. We are still awaiting their response,” said a senior MMRDA official.

Dayanand had objected to MMRDA’s proposed redevelopment plan for the nature park saying that as per a government resolution issued in 1991, it was a protected forest.

“The Nature Park land is clearly a protected forest land and should be under the jurisdiction of the forest department. Why is the MMRDA receiving preferential treatment? They have to return all forest lands in their post unconditionally, else we will initiate appropriate measures to achieve it,” said Dayanand.

The Mangrove Cell had also sought a portion of land from the Nature Park to build a Mangrove research centre. They are yet to receive that land.

“We had sought one-and-a-half hectare of land in the eastern side of the Nature Park to develop a research centre. The request has been pending for many years now, but the land has still not been transferred. We were told that the MMRDA is planning redevelopment, and during their designing, they will allot a portion for the centre,” said a Mangrove Cell official.

The 15-hectare park is located on the south banks of the Mithi river and is home to over 158 varieties of birds, 85 species of butterflies, 30 spider varieties and 32 kinds of reptiles. The MMRDA has proposed to redevelop it by constructing a pedestrian-cycling bridge, as well as with many new amenities like a viewing tower in the centre, a bird walk, a butterfly park, a cafe, a library, an event space, and a play area for children. The construction of new office buildings were also planned as part of the redevelopment.

