Mahim inspector held for taking ‘bribe’

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a senior inspector of Mahim police station for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. The ACB said the trap was laid on Monday evening following a bar owner’s complaint. The inspector has been identified as Milind Edekar. His orderly, police constable Ramesh Teli, was also arrested. An officer said, “Teli was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from the complainant. During his interrogation it was revealed that he accepted the bribe at the senior police inspector’s behest, so even he was taken into custody.”

The investigators revealed that the senior police inspector had demanded Rs 50,000 for not taking stern action against a complainant. The police said on March 17, the senior inspector had conducted a raid at his bar, after which the case was registered against the manager. Senior police inspector demanded Rs 50,000 in order to avoid action under section 294 of the Indian Penal Code, and after negotiating they agreed on Rs 40,000.

“The officers alleged they wouldn’t take any action against their bar if they pay Rs 40,000. So the complainant approached the ACB office and after verifying the allegation, a case was registered and we laid a trap. The orderly was arrested red-handed while accepting the Rs 20,000 and as he committed the crime under senior police inspector’s order, even Edekar was arrested,” said an officer.

