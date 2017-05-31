Mumbai Police: Building contractor killed, rival suspected

A building contractor allegedly gunned down his rival in Dombivli on Tuesday afternoon. The Thane police have registered a case of murder and suspect a property dispute behind it. The main accused Mangesh Bhagat (29) along with at least 10 others is on the run, an officer said.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Ahiregaon area of Dombivli on Tuesday afternoon, when a fight broke out between Bhagat (29) and the victim Vikrant Keni (22) over vehicle parking. There had been skirmishes between the duo in the past too owing to a property dispute. A few minutes after the altercation, Bhagat along with 14 others returned to the spot with a firearm and shot at Keni. Keni was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

