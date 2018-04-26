Maharashtra’s situation worse than Bihar: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said Maharashtra’s condition was worse than Bihar. “The Shiv Sena has always demanded a separate independent minister for the Home portfolio. The situation of Maharshtra is worse than Bihar,” Thackeray said. The remark comes in the backdrop of the recent attack against party’s local leaders, Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Anand Thube, who were killed in Khedgaon taluka of Ahmednagar.

Although Sena did not name Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray’s comments were directed to him, as he holds the home ministry portfolio.

Responding to Sena’s home minister demand, earlier this month, Fadnavis had said: “In the past, even the NCP home minister R R Patil has once said in the Assembly that the portfolio of the home minister should be held by the chief minister.” The Sena’s continued criticism against Fadnavis and his government has not gone down well with the ruling BJP. A senior BJP leader said: “We have an able chief minister in Devendra Fadnavis who will give befitting reply at an appropriate time. Moreover, Fadnavis’ work speaks. The biggest anti-Naxal operation has been conducted under his leadership.”

A BJP general secretary said: “Thackeray should explain to people two things. If Maharashtra is worse than Bihar, why are they continuining in the government? Why is Sena part of the coalition government in the centre and state?”

