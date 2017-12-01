Maharashtra’s recovery rate for stolen goods one of the lowest in country

The total recovery of stolen goods for Maharashtra was worth Rs 266.9 crore (Representational Image/ File) The total recovery of stolen goods for Maharashtra was worth Rs 266.9 crore (Representational Image/ File)

Maharashtra may be the worst state in the country to get flinched off your money or property. The state police’s recovery rate for stolen goods is one of the lowest in India with only 7.9 per cent of stolen property ever getting recovered, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) 2016 data. The average recovery rate for stolen goods in the country stands at 15 per cent with states like Tamil Nadu having a recovery rate of nearly 66.9 per cent.

In India, property worth Rs 9,733.1 crore had been stolen in 2016, an increase of nearly 19 per cent compared to 2015 when property worth Rs 8,210 crore was stolen. The total recovery of stolen goods for the year stood at Rs 1,459 crore, an increase of only 8 per cent compared to Rs 1,350.19 crore recovered in 2015.

The total property stolen from Maharashtra has, however, reduced from Rs 4,533.9 crore in 2015 to Rs 3,371.3 crore in 2016. In 2015, Maharashtra accounted for 55 per cent of the value of total goods stolen in the country. The number has now come down to 34.63 per cent. The total recovery of stolen goods for Maharashtra was worth Rs 266.9 crore.

Maharashtra’s recovery rate has been low compared to the rest of the country. In 2014, the recovery rate in the state was 10.5 per cent compared to 21 per cent in the country. In 2010, it was 9.8 per cent compared to 28.9 per cent in India and in 2005, it was 13.7 per cent compared to the national average of 28.9 per cent.

There are eight states that have a recovery rate of more than 40 per cent — Tamil Nadu (66.9 per cent), Rajasthan (54.7 per cent), Uttarakhand (54 per cent), Telangana (53.7 per cent), J&K (45.1 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (44 per cent), AP (41.1 per cent) and Sikkim (40.1 per cent). Officials said the highest percentage of recovery happens in cases of dacoity while burglary had one of the lowest recovery rates.

