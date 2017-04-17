Maharashtra’s latest fix for its housing crisis — industrial land

Earlier on April 13, the government had permitted private redevelopment or urban renewal of long term lease grants. Earlier on April 13, the government had permitted private redevelopment or urban renewal of long term lease grants.

Industrial precincts tucked away in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and other growing urban neighbourhoods in Maharashtra could make way for the next wave of high-end residences. In a bid to overcome its chronic urban housing crisis, the country’s most industrialised state has decided to free up revenue lands originally earmarked for industrial activity.

Following a decision of the Devendra Fadnavis government, these historic industrial lands can now be turned over for residential uses. On April 15, the state’s Revenue Department declared the government’s new policy permitting conversion of these lands for residential and commercial activity. Earlier on April 13, in another move to release more buildable space, particularly in Mumbai, the government had permitted private redevelopment or urban renewal of long term lease grants.

“The historic development of industrial areas was contemplated in localities that were on the fringes of the urban environment. But most of the industrial suburbs and the area in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), for instance, are now surrounded by residential areas,” said a senior official. The government resolution (GR) permitting the rezoning of the industrial area, which has been signed by Principal Secretary (Revenue) Manu Kumar Srivastava, further stated, “Over a period of time many of these industrial areas have become functionally obsolete with development control regulations imposing curbs on industrial activity or rezoning these areas in the city’s development plan.”

“To release such lands in the development process, the need for a policy permitting such conversion was necessary,” states the GR, a copy of which is with The Indian Express. But this latest move to release more buildable space might not boost the affordable housing stock. Top business families, industrial housing, and land owners holding vacant industrial land in the MMR, could emerge as its biggest beneficiaries.

“According to official statistics, the urban heartland accounts for 5,582 acre of vacant land that was exempted under the erstwhile Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1976, a vast chunk of which comprises revenue lands allotted by the government for industrial purposes. Sceptics within the government even argued that the latest measure was a step that would allow such beneficiaries to “wriggle out of obligations for surrendering flats or lands to the government for affordable housing”. The ULCRA Act, which was subsequently repealed in 2007, had imposed a ceiling on the extent of vacant land an individual entity could hold in urban agglomerates for preventing the “concentration of urban land in a few hands.”

But the same law had contained provisions permitting states to exempt surplus vacant lands from the ceiling by imposing stringent conditions for their development. In Maharashtra, the condition imposed for such exempted lands was that tenements built on such lands had to be sold at rates determined by the government. 5 per cent of the built-up tenements had to be surrendered free of cost to the government to promote low-income housing. While the section exempting these lands was saved even after repealing of the Act, official figures show that a majority of the beneficiaries were yet to comply with the conditions.

The government has clarified that the new policy for conversion won’t be applicable for cases where the government had acquired the land before leasing or allotting it to an industrial house. It also won’t be applicable for cases where such lands have now been designated for public purposes in a city’s development plan. Those who have violated terms of lease or allotment, or haven’t historically used the land for industrial activity at all, won’t be eligible for the benefit.

Those holding lease tenure for such industrial plots, and those allotted occupancy rights on market values for similar plots, will be entitled for change in user on payment of 50 per cent of the ready reckoner (RR) values (market values of a property determined by the government), while those enjoying occupation of such plots on concessional rates would have to pay 100 per cent of the RR values. An additional 25 per cent premium will be collected for cases where there has previously been an “illegal” change of user.

For instances where the development plan has designated continuance of industrial use of a plot, a change of user application may be entertained only after calling for expression of interests from other industrial houses to run the facility, the government has stated. The state has clarified that the ownership of lands would continue to vest in it after the modification.

