Maharashtra’s chief secretary Sumit Mullick: ‘Can’t deny political class say in transfers’

Sumit Mullick, who took over as Maharashtra’s chief secretary in 2017, retires this month. Speaking to The Indian Express, he sheds light on his tenure.

What would you rate as your achievements?

The chief secretary’s job is basically that of coordination. It is to push through various pending proposals. For instance, in the infrastructure sector, we haven’t seen the kind of push that we are witnessing now. We have cleared bids for the Metro rail routes and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. Construction of several Metro routes has started. We have also pushed for implementation of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. For the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway, a lot of pursuing had to be done for land negotiations… It would be more appropriate to say I was a part of the process, a part of a larger team. The chief secretary’s office has the ability to push and pull, which has to be exercised to make sure decisions are taken quickly. That I did. We have taken some important steps in the education sector, on which we now spend close to Rs 60,000 crore. Unless we develop human capital, the country would never achieve its full potential.

Isn’t lack of quality education in government schools a concern?

It is a problem. There is still a lot of illiteracy and semi-literacy in classrooms. We have focussed most on this area. We have devised tests that we undertake every four months to test a child’s basic competencies in mathematics and language… The exercise was made as rigorous as possible to ensure we have a fairly accurate picture. What was lacking earlier was accountability. But we have now conveyed to the teaching and supervisory staff that a child’s poor performance will be seen as a reflection on their performance.

What are your biggest achievements?

Rehabilitation of families affected by the Sardar Sarovar project is one. Since the dam’s height was to be raised, we had to ensure timely rehabilitation of the families. It involved a lot of coordination between various departments. Also, we have carried out reforms in various sectors — labour, electricity, shops and establishments, construction permits and property registrations — to improve the ease of doing business (EODB). The country’s position improved by 30 points in the World Bank rankings last year (rankings are mainly based on assessments in Mumbai and Delhi)… we have now geared up for further improvement this year. The Magnetic Maharashtra investment summit was a success.

Many feel on the EODB measure that a low-hanging fruit has been picked.

You always start with the easier reforms. We have more or less done everything that the World Bank (WB) had asked us to. A part of the WB study also involves a perception survey. Normally, among a lot of people… their attitude in respect to the government and municipality is fundamentally critical. But we have been regularly meeting them. All our construction permits have been pushed online, and we have advertised that people should tell us if we aren’t delivering on our promise. The number of processes, discretions and timelines of obtaining permits has significantly gone down. Permissions needed from various departments have been integrated on a common console. Site inspections are now done by all agencies on one day.

Government has been facing flak over the agrarian crisis and law and order situation.

The agrarian crisis is deep-rooted. The farm sector contributes 12 per cent to the state’s economy, but more than 50 per cent of the population is dependent on it. Poverty levels in the sector are four times higher than those seen in the services and industries. Thus, even if you double farm income, the crisis will persist. Migration of people from agriculture to services and industries is the ultimate solution. But for this to happen, the economy has to grow fast enough to absorb this. That is where the EODB reforms and infrastructure upgrades come in. We have constantly attracted more Foreign Direct Investment than any other state. On law and order, as far as I am concerned, there has been nothing untoward. In a society as complex as ours, some incidents do unfortunately take place. But law and order has always been the government’s top priority.

Bhima Koregaon violence probe is yet to start, two-and-a-half months after the CM announced the formation of a two-man panel, of which you are a member.

We will try to finish it in six months, if possible. We will visit Pune to inspect the camp site. The commission will also have an office in Mumbai’s World Trade Centre. We will ask people to come forward and then choose those to interview… people whom we think have a bearing on the case will be summoned. Our mandate is also to make suggestions to ensure that such cases are not repeated.

With elections around the corner, political meddling in transfers and postings seems to have intensified.

Transfers and postings are by and large based on the principle of merit. There are establishment boards that go into the merits and demerits of each transfer. But we work under political executive. The political class will have a say in transfers and postings. You cannot deny them that. While requests do come in for the political class, we see if it fits in the rules.

Growth in urban population and construction does not match with upgradations in physical and social infrastructure.

There is a historical reason behind this. Ever since Independence, we have tried to develop rural areas more. This has also followed the political requirement, as the bulk of the population was rural. But the trend is changing now. Since we have neglected urban areas, there are gaps in infrastructure. For a more professional administration of urban local bodies, we have been trying to post more and more IAS officers as their chief executives.

But urban agencies seem more interested in the power game. In Mumbai, there are several special planning authorities when ideally city plans should be overseen by a single agency.

That’s true. We need to have a relook at it sometime, or there has to be very close coordination between these agencies to ensure that their respective plans do not contradict each other.

Has coalition government and bickering between the allies impacted bureaucracy and governance?

Coalition governments always tend to be less cohesive. But I personally haven’t encountered many difficulties. They (Shiv Sena and BJP) may be grandstanding in public, but when it comes to administration, they are on the same page. They have understood the importance of sticking together.

A couple of months of your taking over, it was speculated that you were being shifted out to the chief information commissioner’s (CIC) post.

There was a lot of speculation even before I was made the chief secretary. There were some inaccurate reports claiming I was not interested in the post. Some of it was my fault. Then, after I joined, people began saying I would be made the CIC. That was the logical thing to assume. Since it would have given me another five-year tenure, people thought I would prefer to go there.

You will don the CIC’s role after retiring. What are your plans?

Honestly, I haven’t had time to think about it.

