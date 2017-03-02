Maharashtra:Bombay High Court asks NGOs for their expertise to tackle malnutrition in tribals

The Bombay High Court Wednesday, while conducting a special hearing on the issue of malnutrition deaths in Maharashtra with various government departments, invited Tata Trust as well as several corporate NGOs to assist the court in finding solutions as well as in providing financial assistance in tribal areas to tackle the issue. The court also added UNICEF as a respondent in the petition.

High ranking officials from various departments such as Women and Children Welfare, Public Health and Tribal Development made presentations before a division bench of Justices V M Kanade and P R Bora detailing the steps taken to reduce malnutrition-related deaths in remote areas of the state and various schemes launched by the government on court directions. The bench was hearing a bunch of PILs with respect to malnutrition deaths in Melghat region and other tribal areas.

While appreciating the efforts by both the central and state governments, Kanade said that it is important to bridge the rural-urban divide to bring about a change. “We cannot forget that most of the tribals are living in isolation for hundreds of centuries, therefore integration of these tribals and educating them is as important as providing them nutrition.” The court also told the state to make a comprehensive tribal policy and tribal mission. The bench also told the relevant departments that merely providing infrastructure is not important and that the children should be made self-reliant by imparting primary and tertiary education in the rural areas.

“Though it is difficult for the state government departments to reach out to every area, CCTVs can be installed in tribal areas and activities must be monitored,” said Kanade. One of the petitioners, Poornima Upadhyay, told the court that while various departments have come out with schemes, the ground reality is different. “In many regions, deaths due to malnutrition have only increased. The schemes are not implemented properly and many children are still deprived of good quality nutrition,” she said.

The court urged bigger NGOs such as Tata Trust and others to come forward with suggestions, expertise and financial assistance.

The court has asked various government departments to make a compilation of the presentations on their schemes and measures and hand it to the NGOs within six weeks, after which the petitioners have been asked to file an affidavit. Next hearing has been kept on April 12.