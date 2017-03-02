Maharashtra: Women’s panel urges more punishment for acid attack convicts

Amruta Fadnavis will walk the ramp with 16 acid attack survivors on Sunday.

The Maharashtra women’s commission is planning to propose stringent punishment for acid attack convicts and also make the offence non-bailable. The state women’s commission, in association with NGO Divyaj Foundation, has also organised an a confidence walk — Saksham. Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is set to walk the ramp with 16 acid attack survivors along with many other celebrities and models on Sunday at the National Sports Club of India, Worli.

Vijaya Rahatkat, chairperson of the commission, said, “Currently, the convict is sent to jail for a maximum period of 10 years. As this offence is bailable in certain situations, the punishment does not act as a sufficient deterrent in most cases. Often, the accused are let off on bail. In many cases, these attackers threaten to kill the victims who are then forced to withdraw the case. Hence, we want to ensure that the accused should not be given bail. We think lives of these girls are almost ruined due to the acid attack, a jail sentence of maximum 10 years does not see sufficient for this crime. We plan to propose rigorous imprisonment of more than 10 years,” she said.

Rahatkat added, “We are planning to submit our proposal to the state within three months,” she said. The commission has received details of the 32 acid attack victims from across the state

The commission is working to rehabilitate acid attack victims. Amruta said, “Giving this stage to these victors is just a first step towards rebuilding confidence within them. We are talking to corporates to provide them appropriate jobs. When celebrities and personalities will walk the ramp with these girls, it will give them a lot of confidence,” she said.