Woman ‘stabs’ husband to death in Malad

A 45-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death at their Malad residence on Saturday afternoon. The deceased, Ayyappa Chendana (52), was a retired executive who had also represented India in hockey at the junior level, said the police.

The accused, identified as Anita Chendana, is an executive with a private company. She has also sustained injuries and is recuperating at the hospital, once discharged, she will be arrested, added an official.

Sudhir Mahadik, Senior Inspector at Malad police station, said, “There was a scuffle between the husband and wife after which she stabbed him seven times with a kitchen knife. Anita, too, sustained injuries.”

According to the police, the incident took place around 2:15 pm Saturday, when the couple was alone at their 27th floor residence in Agarwal Trinity building, Malad.

When the neighbours heard Ayyappa shouting for help, they alerted the police. The police team found the 52-year-old lying in a pool of blood. The couple was rushed to the hospital where Ayyappa was declared dead. Their 23-year son, a college student, was informed about the incident.

Mahadik said, “There is no clarity on the reason behind the scuffle. We are waiting for the accused to be discharged following which we will question her.”

