Maharashtra: Woman held for selling Mephedrone in Dongri

A 28-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly selling Mephedrone in Dongri. The police are looking for the suppliers, who they suspect are also based in Dongri. The police had received information that the woman, Shahnaz Mirza, would arrive in Dongri Tuesday in possession of Mephedrone, to meet a customer.

After laying a trap for her, the police claimed they found 251 grams of Mephedrone worth Rs 4.3 lakh from her possession.

The police said Mirza, a resident of Wadala, was a Mephedrone user and sourced the drugs from peddlers in Dongri to sell in South Mumbai.

“The accused has been remanded in police custody until March 24. We have identified her suppliers and will arrest them soon,” said Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anti Narcotics Cell.

