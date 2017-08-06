Maharashtra witnesses 94% of kharif sowing this season

Maharashtra had till August 5 received only 77.1 per cent of its normal rainfall. (File Photo) Maharashtra had till August 5 received only 77.1 per cent of its normal rainfall. (File Photo)

Erratic rainfall over the past few weeks seems to have affected kharif sowing in the state. Maharashtra had till August 5 received only 77.1 per cent of its normal rainfall, which has led to kharif sowing taking place on 1.31 crore hectare, which is 94 per cent of the 1.39 crore hectares usually brought under crops in the kharif season. Last year, in the same period, sowing had taken place on nearly 97 per cent of land.

The sowing season had started early in the backdrop of considerable rains in June when Maharashtra received 98.1 per cent of its total rainfall for the month. However, rains seemed to have ebbed in July and August. In July, Maharashtra received only 71.8 per cent of the total July rainfall. In August, so far, it received less than adequate rainfall at 25.3 per cent. Till date, Maharashtra should have received 674.8 mm of rain. But the state has received 520.5 mm, which is 77.1 per cent of the normal rainfall.

Of Maharashtra’s 36 districts, 24 have received over 75 per cent of their share of rainfall. Twelve districts received between 50 and 75 per cent of their share. During kharif season, the area to be sown stands at 1.39 crore hectares in Maharashtra. Till August 1, a total of 1.31 crore hectares, which is 94 per cent of the total area, saw sowing.

Sowing has been the highest for cotton— 41.12 lakh hectares. Soyabean was the second highest with 37.04 lakh hectares, which is 16 per cent over the 31.92 lakh hectares average land on which it used to be grown.

Farmers have gone easy on sowing of tur where massive overproduction had caused a crisis last year. This year, it was sown on 12.39 lakh hectare as against 14.58 lakh hectares last year. The sowing this year had picked up early in spite of the farmers’ agitation that had created a political storm in Maharashtra.

