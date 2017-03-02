Maharashtra: Will be happy to see a Shiv Sena mayor, says MNS leader

Senior Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bala Nandgaonkar on Wednesday said that he would be happy to see a Shiv Sena mayor in the civic body. “My foundations and origins have been the Shiv Sena. I would be happy to see a Sena man becoming the mayor of the BMC,” said Bala Nandgaonkar in Pune.

The MNS has seven corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), down from 28 in 2012. With both the BJP and Shiv Sena in a face-off to reach the magic mark of 114 which will help the respective parties install their own candidate as Mayor, tacit as well as explicit support of larger parties will be important. Just before the elections, when the Sena had called off its alliance with the BJP the MNS had submitted a proposal that the two Senas should join hands.

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray had at that time declined the offer believing that the move was an attempt by the MNS to piggyback on the Shiv Sena to expand its own network. The MNS had earlier this week also indicated that it may support the Sena in the BMC for the “larger good of the Marathi Manoos”.

“The final decision on whether we should support the Sena for the sake of Marathi pride rests with our president, Raj Thackeray. However, one thing that I can say is that Raj Thackeray’s decision will be in favour of the welfare of the Marathi Manoos,” Nadgaonkar had said on Monday.