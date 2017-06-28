Wife ends life, husband held

A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife, Mamta, who set fire to herself in their home in Goregaon East Sunday. Vivek Pande, who works in Film City, allegedly used to harass his wife Mamta Pande (29) mentally and physically. The couple had got married in 2015. The police said Vivek had been remanded in police custody until June 30.

