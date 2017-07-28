Western Express Highway: Car falls off flyover after hitting 4; 2 of them die, occupants safe

The mangled remains of the car that fell off the flyover. Aishwarya Maheshwari The mangled remains of the car that fell off the flyover. Aishwarya Maheshwari

Two men who were putting up a hoarding on the Western Express Highway in Bandra on Thursday afternoon were killed after a car rammed into them. The vehicle and one of the workers fell off the bridge and onto the road below where a passerby was injured.

The accident took place on the stretch of the flyover above the Bandra traffic police station around 2.45 pm when the car, a Chevrolet Cruze (MH 04 EF 8795), was speeding towards Borivali, the police said.

The driver of the car lost control on seeing four men on the road working to fix a hoarding. The car veered to the left hitting the men, toppled over the bridge’s crash barrier and fell onto the road below.

One of the men working on the hoarding also fell along with the car, said Pandit Thackeray, senior inspector, Bandra police station.

The police reached the spot and took the four injured men to Bhabha Hospital, where two of them, both labourers, were declared dead.

The police have identified them as Sandeep Gauda (26) and Lala Bansi (28), who fell from the bridge.

Mohammad Samani (26), who was passing by when the car fell, has been admitted to a hospital with injuries, the police said.

Ehtesham Kapadia (26), who was driving the car, and his fiance, Aksha Chopra (26), a Jogeshwari resident, were able to escape unhurt as the car’s fall was broken by a tree, the police said.

The police have placed Kapadia under arrest. The Dongri resident has been booked for causing death due to negligence and committing an act endangering personal safety under the Indian Penal Code and under the Motor Vehicles Act for abandoning the accident site without assisting those injured, Thackeray said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App