Welfare of Stray Dogs to hold garage sale

In their tenth year, the Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD), an animal welfare NGO, which sterilizes and immunizes stray dogs, will hold a garage sale at a hall in Khar for five days.

“We need Rs 9 lakh every month to accomplish all our agendas. The garage sale helps us raise at least Rs 1 lakh every year,” said Abodh Aras of WSD.

The event will be held from May 31 to June 4 between 10 am and 8 pm. The garage sale includes the NGO raising money by selling varied items ranging from books to crockery to artefacts. The sale was earlier located at a hall near Opera House in south Mumbai.

