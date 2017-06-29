Waterlogging, technical glitches throw rail traffic out of gear

Services ran 45 to 50 minutes late between Mahalaxmi and Parel stations in the evening peak hours. Aishwarya Maheshwari Services ran 45 to 50 minutes late between Mahalaxmi and Parel stations in the evening peak hours. Aishwarya Maheshwari

SUBURBAN RAILWAY services were disrupted in the evening peak hours on the Western Railway (WR) due to a technical snag between Mahalaxmi and Parel railway stations. While services remained late by forty-five to fifty minutes, passengers complained of overcrowding on trains and station platforms.

“Services were disrupted after a tree branch fell on the overhead wire between Mahalaxmi and Parel railway stations on the down slow line. Services in the down direction towards Virar were majorly delayed due to the problem,” an official from the WR said.

Platforms on busy railway stations including Churchgate, Andheri and Bandra witnessed a massive surge in the number of commuters.

Passengers complained about delay in services and crowded compartments in both up and down directions.

“Though my train left Mahalaxmi station at 7 pm, we have not moved since the past half-an-hour. We urge authorities to take swift action,” Kamya Suri, a commuter, said.

Others had similar complaints. “I left my office at 8 pm, after services on WR had resumed. During monsoon at least, the services must run on time for the convenience of passengers,” Beena Gupt, another commuter, said.

Also, services were affected on the harbour line of the Central Railway (CR) due to heavy rain on Wednesday morning. Due to a technical problem near Mankhurd station, services were delayed by 15-20 minutes on the CR.

“Services were late by at least 15-20 minutes on the harbour line in the afternoon due to a technical snag near Mankhurd station. The problem was rectified within 30 minutes,” a senior CR official said.

A technical glitch was also witnessed at Kurla station on Wednesday, which slowed down train services.

Waterlogging in stretches between Dadar, Kurla, Matunga, Ghatkopar, Andheri, Powai and King’s Circle made matters worse for commuters.

Passengers complained of inconvenience due to the delay in services.

“I was late for work today due to delay in services. During such times, we have no other option apart from depending on trains, as hailing a taxi also becomes more difficult during rain,” Pavitra Ramaswamy, who was traveling to CST by train on Wednesday, said.

Twenty-five services were cancelled on the Western Railway due to the technical glitch in the evening peak hour. Two services were detained on the harbour line of the Central Railway due to technical fault at Mankhurd station.

Passengers also complained of inconvenience due to waterlogging inside the booking office at Ambernath railway station.

“Commuters faced problems while buying tickets on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the issue. After telling the authorities about waterlogging, action was initiated,” Satyajit, a commuter, said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App