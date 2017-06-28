Waterlogging inevitable until Mahul pump starts functioning, say officials

Heavy rainfall once again left several parts of the eastern suburbs, among other parts of the city, inundated for several hours. Data collected by the civic body indicated that between 8 am on June 24 and 8 am on Tuesday, Chembur received the highest amount of rainfall.

Waterlogging was reported in areas including Kurla and Vidyavihar. Officials from the storm water drains department of the civic body said waterlogging in the eastern suburbs was inevitable till the Mahul pumping station starts functioning.

Several complaints were received by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell.

Traffic diversions were put in place at Road number 24 in Sion and Holy Cross Road in Vidyavihar due to water-logging.

Cases of waterlogging also occurred at Gandhi Market and the area near the Dadar Parsee Colony as well.

The civic body’s Brihanmumbai Storm Water Disposal (BRIMSTOWAD) project, under which eight water pumping stations were supposed to be developed to flush out excess rainwater has been delayed for more than a decade now.

Of the eight pumping stations, the BMC has managed to operationalise only five.

“Areas like Kurla, Sion and even parts of Gandhi Market will continue to experience waterlogging as long as the pumping station at Mahul doesn’t start functioning. The Britannia Pumping station was conceptualised to tackle flooding at 12 chronic spots of which Hindmata is just one. We have managed to keep the area free of waterlogging,” said a senior civic official from the storm water drains department.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the weather station at Colaba recorded 66.8 mm of rainfall between 8 am on June 26 and Tuesday while the one at Santa Cruz received 39 mm of rainfall.

The data collected by the BMC’s weather stations indicated that the eastern suburbs received the highest amount of rainfall. While the eastern suburbs received an average rainfall of 67.01 mm between 8 am on June 26 and 8 am on Tuesday, the island city received an average of 50.91 mm and the western suburbs received only 26.59 mm.

Apart from 11 cases of short circuit, from June 26 to 3 pm on Tuesday, 62 incidents of falling of trees or branches have been reported.

