Maharashtra Wage bill balloons 3-fold in 10 years

Maharashtra’s annual expenditure on salaries and pensions of employees has grown almost three-fold in the past 10 years to reach to a dizzying Rs 107,834 lakh crore. In 2009-10, the corresponding spend was Rs 41,414 crore, reveal officials estimates. Also, the sharp increase in the wage bill has coincided with the shrinkage of the share of capital expenditure in the overall spend. Statistics show the state’s capex as a percentage of total expenditure has shrunk from 17.2 per cent in 2009-10 to the projected 9.88 per cent in 2018-19.

On Friday, state’s fiscal managers admitted that an increase in revenue expenditure without proportionate growth in income and capex numbers was concerning. According to the budgetary estimates for 2018-19, the expenditure on salaries, pensions and interest is expected to account for 58 per cent of income collections during the year. With the debt mounting on the state exchequer, the interest payments on borrowings has also risen from Rs 14,838 crore in 2009-10 to Rs 33,518 crore in 2017-18.

Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar announced Friday that the government would review staffing patterns and also cut down on unfruitful revenue expenditure. The government has also said it plans to implement a business processing model to rein in revenue expenditure. Senior officials also admitted the concern that the wage bill will only balloon further with recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission expected later this year. On the income side barring the state’s excise and income from land revenue, most of the state’s own revenue earning arms surpassed revenue targets for 2017-18, while there was a stunted growth in revenues from Union Excise and Customs, and also the Centre’s grant-in-aid.

Mungantiwar said the state had added 5.32 lakh new taxpayers under the Goods and Services Tax. Already the leading revenue grosser under GST, the government is now banking on a substantial increase in GST revenues in 2018-19. The government has newly proposed to bring limited liability partnerships companies under the professional tax payment regime, while announcing a roll out of a new one time professional tax payment scheme. It has also modified certain tax rules pertaining to the value added tax.

