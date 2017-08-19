Undelivered posts: Disciplinary action and FIR against suspended postman

Over a month after a postman, Suresh Tukaram Ballal, was suspended for failing to deliver thousands of letters, the Department of Posts has now launched disciplinary action against him. Apart from his own department, the Kurla police have recently registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Ballal. Disciplinary action has also been initiated against the sub-postmaster and the public relation inspector of the Kurla post office for poor supervision.

The action was taken after a detailed enquiry was conducted in the matter by the senior superintendent of post offices, Mumbai north east division. “There were approximately 4,359 ordinary articles/letters pending, which were not delivered over a period of six months. These articles have been delivered subsequently through the available staff members of the Kurla Post Office,” said an official.

The FIR was registered by the Kurla police on August 3.

As reported by The Indian Express on July 30, the matter came to light on July 7 when Vipul Visaria, a resident of Chhadva Nagar Society in Kurla sent pictures of a heap of letters to officers at the post office on New Mill Road near the railway station. The letters had been dumped in the watchmen’s cabin of the housing society. Days later, Ballal was suspended pending an inquiry.

The stash found at Chhadva Nagar included letters from insurance companies asking customers to pay premiums, magazines, calendars and at least 2,000 Aadhaar cards dating back to 2015.

Days after Ballal was caught, the postal department found thousands of undelivered mails at the house of a temporary staff member assigned to work with Ballal and at a tailor’s shop close by.

The official said suitable instructions have been issued to all units or divisional heads in the city to monitor delivery work to ensure daily and prompt delivery of all types of postal articles.

