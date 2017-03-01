Maharashtra: Two women held for robbing NRI

The DN Nagar police on Monday arrested two women who were key to the robbery of cash and valuables worth Rs. 7.2 lakh from an NRI last year. The women, the police said, spent part of the money partying with their boyfriends and purchasing gifts for them.

The robbery took place in September 2016 at a building at Juhu-Versova Link Road where the victim, a 43-year-old architect based in the USA was staying at the home of a friend. According to the police, the NRI had arrived in Mumbai in September and intended to visit Haji Ali dargah and several prominent mosques and shrines across the country.

“The victim’s friend, who owns the flat works in the Hindi film industry and is away from home for several weeks at a time. So she invited the victim to stay at her house while she travelled for work,” said assistant police inspector Sachin Kamble of DN Nagar police station. A few days after arriving, the police said the victim went to Mumbra to stay with a friend, leaving behind his luggage containing $5000 and four mobile phones. Kamble said that after returning to Andheri, he noticed that his bags had been ripped open and his valuable were missing.

The police initially suspected that Ayesha Khan (21), a local woman who was employed as a maid at the house and her friend Abida Begum (23) were behind the robbery. However, both women went missing soon after the robbery. The police then arrested their boyfriends, Abid Shaikh (24) and Khursheed Shaikh (26), who live near Gilbert Hill. “Because her employer was never much at home, the accused Ayesha Khan would invite the other three accused over. They would often spend several days inside the house,” Kamble said.

The police had been tracking the movements of the women over the past few months and were tipped off that they would return to Mumbai on Monday. Both women were produced in court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody, the police said.

Kamble said that Rs. 6.5 lakh has been recovered, including all of the American currency and three mobile phones. “They spent the rest of the money frequenting restaurants and drinking expensive alcohol. One of the accused even purchased a gold bracelet for her boyfriend. We have recovered that as well,” he said.