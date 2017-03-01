Maharashtra: Two Independents bargain hard with Shiv Sena

With the Shiv Sena trying to increase its tally in the BMC with the support of Independent corporators, it emerged on Tuesday that two Independents were bargaining hard with the Sena to get the membership of important committees in the civic body.

Sena leaders said attempts were on to get the support of Geeta Gawli, a corporator of Akhil Bharaitya Sena (ABS) from Byculla. Since 2007, the ABS has supported the Shiv Sena in the civic body in return for memberships to various committees and chairmanship of a few committees, said a Sena leader.

However, while the ABS had won two seats in the 2012 polls, this time, it has just one corporator. “We have contacted Gawli, but she has not confirmed her support so far. This time, she is demanding the membership of the powerful standing committee for five years. The negotiations are on and we are hopeful of getting her support,” the leader said.

Mumtaz Rehbar Khan, a corporator from Bandra West, is also yet to offer her support to any party. On Tuesday, she registered herself as an Independent corporator with the Konkan Divisional commissioner. Sources said she would support the party that “makes her the better offer.” Rehbar Khan, husband of Mumtaz, has good relations with Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Shiv Sena appointed senior corporator Yashwant Jadhav as their group leader. Jadhav, along with 88 corporators including four Independents, registered with the Konkan Divisional commissioner as a group. Sena leaders indicated that Jadhav would be the Sena’s leader of the house if it comes to power in the civic body.