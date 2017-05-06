Maharashtra: Two, including cop, get four years in jail for corruption

TWO PERSONS, including a police constable with the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the CBI, were sentenced to four years’ imprisonment on corruption charges by a special CBI court. The accused, Vijay Prabhu and Bharat Shah, had attempted to induce a senior CBI official investigating a corruption case to weaken the probe.

According to the prosecution, Prabhu had been working as a police constable with the Mumbai office of the ACB wing of the CBI. His duty included assisting a ‘pairavi officer’ from the CBI appointed to special CBI courts in the Mumbai city civil and sessions court. When Prabhu was assigned duty in court room number 34 at the Mumbai court in 2002, Shah, a former bank employee, was convicted there in a graft case. Shah had pleaded guilty and was directed to undergo simple imprisonment for a day along with a fine of Rs 4 lakh.

In 2005, based on information, permission was taken to intercept Prabhu’s telephone calls. A total of 49 calls relevant to the case revealed an alleged nexus between Prabhu and Shah to influence investigating officers in graft cases. In one such conversation, Shah purportedly tells Prabhu of a senior railway official in Ahmedabad facing a case of disproportionate assets, and asks if he could ensure that the chargesheet in the case ‘is made weak’.

On being informed about the investigating officer in the case, Prabhu is heard telling Shah that he had ‘good relations with him’. According to the CBI, the two accused booked tickets to Ahmedabad under fake names and went to meet the officer.

The officer, who deposed in the court as a witness, said that he had met Prabhu at a bus stand in Ahmedabad. The IO further deposed that Prabhu requested him to help the railway official in his disproportionate assets case.

The special CBI court convicted the two under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) under the Indian Penal Code, among others.

“..an offence of corruption in itself is a very serious offence. The gravity of the offence in the matter of corruption further gets graver and becomes more serious, particularly when the accused involved in such offences is from security or investigative machinery,” the court observed.

