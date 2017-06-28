Two drown in two days, boy yet to be traced

EVEN AS the city continued to receive heavy rainfall, two cases of drowning were reported by the fire brigade department between Monday and Tuesday, and a boy who was reportedly seen drowning on Tuesday morning could not be traced till later in the day.

Apart from these incidents, the body of 17-year-old Ankur Batekar, who was missing since June 25, was fished out from the sea around 5.45 am on Tuesday.

At Marine Drive, 17-year-old Preeti Krishna Pise drowned around 4.35 pm on Tuesday. Fire brigade officials pulled the teenager out of water but she was declared dead by the chief medical officer after being taken to GT Hospital.

Pise, a college student from Chunabhatti had gone to Marine Drive with friends and she was standing on the promenade when a wave sucked her in, the police said. “There was a large crowd at Marine Drive and we were making announcements asking people to stay away from the water,” said Vilas Gangawane, senior inspector, Marine Drive police station. The police has registered a case of accidental death.

The other incident took place at Bangur Nagar in Malad West around 4.40 pm on Monday. Fire brigade officials pulled 34-year-old Vivek Ramesh Pawar out of water. He was declared dead after being taken to Sidharth Municipal General Hospital in Malad.

At Mahim creek near Mahim Fishermen Colony, a young boy was reportedly seen drowning on Tuesday. The fire brigade received a call for help around 2.50 pm but were unable to locate the boy even after several hours of searching.

Officials said they will continue the search on Wednesday.

Mahananda Butake (42) was rescued by local residents who spotted her drowning in the Dahisar river around 8 am on Tuesday. She was taken to Karuna Hospital and discharged later in the day. Reports said she fell into the river. The disaster management department had predicted a high tide measuring up to 4.81 metres on Monday.

On Sunday, the body of 22-year-old Abhishek Madav had been recovered. Police officers said Madav and Batekar, both residents of Vile Parle, had reportedly entered the sea at Juhu Koliwada and were pulled in owing to high tide.

The sea threw up heaps of garbage onto Marine Drive, near the Princess Street Flyover on Tuesday, during the high tide predicted at 2.39 pm. Hours after, ward officials were seen struggling to clean up the waste from the area.

Assuring that the road will be clean by Wednesday morning, assistant municipal commissioner of C ward, Jivak Ghegadmal, attributed the delay in clean-up partly to moving traffic and partly to smaller capacity of the mechanical sweeping machines.

“The contractor managing the mechanical sweeping machines that were engaged earlier this month are not used to so much garbage… The machines can sweep up to 2 cubic meters of waste but they now have to clean 30-40 cubic meters, which will take some time,” he said.

