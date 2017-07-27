Two bodies with heads smashed found; police detain ‘informer’

The spot where the bodies were found. Narendra Vaskar The spot where the bodies were found. Narendra Vaskar

Two men in their early twenties were found with their heads smashed under the Turbhe flyover in Navi Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday. The duo, who resided in slums near the flyover, are suspected to have been murdered while they were asleep. The local police have detained a person suspected to have murdered the duo over a fight.

An officer said early Wednesday morning, they received a call and the caller said the bodies of two people with their faces smashed with a stone had been found under the flyover. The deceased were identified as Sandeep Gaikwad (23) and Sameer Shaikh (22). While Gaikwad worked as an auto driver, Shaikh was unemployed.

Sources said the police have detained a person residing under the flyover. “The person had been harassed by the duo several times in the past. They had a fight last night as well. Following this, he smashed their heads with a stone while they were sleeping in the morning,” an officer said. He added: “Ironically, the person who has been detained was the first to called up the police informing them about the bodies. He may have done it in order to evade suspicion.”

