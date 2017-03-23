Maharashtra: Two arrested with snakes in Thane

The Thane police arrested two persons Wednesday for allegedly trying to illegally sell two Earth Boa snakes worth Rs 55 lakh. The snakes are a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act and are in high demand for medicinal properties they are said to possess.

The arrested duo, Sandeep Pandit (21) and Ananta Godvinde (47), were arrested from Panchpakhadi area in Thane with help from a local NGO.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Bharat Shelke said they were investigating where did the duo get the snakes from and if they had past records.

