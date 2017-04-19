Maharashtra: Two arrested for ‘murdering’ security guard

THE POWAI police on Tuesday arrested two history-sheeters for allegedly murdering a security supervisor after he stopped them from fishing in Powai lake on Monday night. The body of the deceased was fished out on Tuesday afternoon, after which the two accused were arrested by the police.

The incident took place near the Powai lake when the deceased Shoaib Khan (50), working as a security supervisor with Moon Security Service, was standing guard.

The two accused — Tabrez Khan (26) and Salim Siddiqui (20) — were illegally fishing in the lake using nets. Shoaib told them against fishing there. When the accused did not agree, Shoaib cut the nets they were using to fish in the lake, said an officer.

Khan and Siddiqui, who have a prior crime record, were angered by this. They then attacked Shoaib and pushed him down. The accused then stabbed the 50-year-old with a knife several times. They threw the body in the Powai lake and fled from the spot. Some people passing from the spot approached the Powai police. Based on investigation, the police found that Khan and Siddiqui were behind the incident and arrested them on Tuesday evening. The police fished out Shoaib’s body with the help of fire brigade officials.

Powai senior inspector Bhai Mahadeshwar said, “The accused have a prior crime record and were out on bail when the incident took place. They will be produced before the court for further custody. The body of the deceased has been sent to Rajawadi hospital for post mortem.”

