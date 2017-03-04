Maharashtra: Tur dal stock holding limits increased 3 times

The Sate Cabinet on Friday decided to increase the stock holding limit of tur dal in the state by three times to safeguards farmers from falling dal prices. According to data released by the agriculture ministry, the production of tur is expected to be at an all-time high of 4.23 million tonne (mt), against the output of 2.56 mt in 2015-16.

In Maharashtra alone the production went up to 11.71 lakh metric tonnes against 4.4 lakh metric tonnes last year.

Due to improved rainfall this year the area under which tur dal was sowed had increased, however the market is not in a position to absorb the excess supply.

This meant that farmers were getting rates well below the Minimum Support Price set for tur dal.

Several tur processing mills in the state were operating below capacity as traders were not ready to purchase dal due to volatility in the market. It has now decided to increase the holding capacity for a trader in Municipal Corporation limits to 10,500 quintal. The limits for other areas have also been increased three times.

The government believes that by increasing the holding capacity farmers may get acceptable rates from traders for their produce.