The place is considered a seismically active zone and frequently witnesses earthquakes. The place is considered a seismically active zone and frequently witnesses earthquakes.

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Satara district at 10.23 pm on Saturday. The epicenter of the quake was in Koyna area of Western Maharashtra.

The place is considered a seismically active zone and frequently witnesses earthquakes. In June, an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale hit the district and in May, mild tremors measuring 2.8 on the Richter Scale were felt in the area.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App