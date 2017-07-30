Tree fall death in chembur: Audit requests to civic body went unheard, say Residents

Days after a former news anchor was killed when a coconut tree fell on her head while she was out for a morning walk in Chembur, residents of the area have complained that many of their applications to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tree Authority to conduct a tree audit and hack decayed trees had gone unanswered.

Sanjay Kokane, a local resident, said repeated requests from the Advance Locality Management (ALM) Swastik Park-Meena Towers to conduct a tree audit in the area have fallen on deaf ears.

Former news anchor Kanchan Nath (58) was killed when a coconut tree on the same road fell on her. Residents of the area had alleged that they had written to the BMC in February to hack the tree.

“We have repeatedly written to the BMC to conduct an audit of the trees here. It will ascertain the number of trees in an area, their age and what condition they are in. Chandrodaya Society, where the tree fell, has several coconut trees,” explained Kokane, a member of the ALM.

“The society has 60 houses and each house has five to six trees. They were planted over 50-60 years ago when people from Vasai used to come here to sell coconut trees. But now they have decayed and are seen bending towards one side. Unless the BMC conducts an audit, we will not know which trees are vulnerable,” Kokane said.

E C John, the secretary of Mysore Colony, has a similar complaint.

“In the past two to three years, there has been a menace of white ants. They eat up trunk of coconut trees making them weak from within and more vulnerable. We have raised the issue in several ALM meetings but the corporation refuses to address it,” he said.

The BMC has no particular guidelines with regard to coconut trees.

“The same rules apply to all trees. If we find them bending towards a particular side or vulnerable to fall, we take suitable action to prevent untoward incidents,” said Dr Kishor Kshirsagar, deputy municipal commissioner (DMC), who looks after the Garden Department.

He denied the allegations saying: “When we receive an application depending on the strength of the tree and its vulnerability, we either allow it to be trimmed or to chop it off.”

Kshirsagar added that there is no such thing as tree audit and it has never been conducted.

According to Kokane, after Nath’s death, BMC started trimming trees on the lane on Saturday.

“It is only after a life was lost did they begin taking action. This is a work they should have completed before monsoon,” he added.

Asha Marathe, the local BJP corporator, said she has received several calls from residents complaining about BMC’s negligence.

“Many residents have asked the BMC to cut vulnerable trees as they are over 50-60 years old. However, the BMC has not given permission. Wherever I can intervene, I make sure appropriate action is taken,” she said.

