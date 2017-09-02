Maharashtra tops list of states with most ITRs filed online

Maharashtra tops the list of states with the maximum number of individuals and entities filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) using e-filing system of the tax department in the first four months of the current fiscal. According to tax data, around 49.64 lakh individuals and entities in Maharashtra have filed tax returns between April 1 and August 5. It is 17.5 per cent of the total e-filings of 2.82 crore received by the department between April and August for the 2016-17 assessment year.

The high number of e-filing of returns from Maharashtra is not surprising as Mumbai, the commercial capital of the country contributes to over 39 per cent of the total direct tax collections of the country.

According to the tax data, the tax agency has received 24.06 lakh e-returns from Uttar Pradesh, followed by 22.71 lakh returns from Gujarat and 19.81 lakh and 18.61 lakh from Karnataka and Delhi, respectively.

Earlier in August, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said there is a 25 per cent increase in the number of ITRs filed in the current fiscal. The CBDT also attributed the increase to the initiative of demonetisation and Operation Clean Money.

According to a statement by the tax department, the number of returns filed as on August 5 stood at 2.82 crore as against 2.26 crore filed during the corresponding period in 2016-2017, registering an increase of 24.7 per cent compared to the growth rate of 9.9 per cent in the previous year. Of the 2.82 crore e-returns filed, around 1.9 crore returns have been filed by individuals with an income of up to Rs 5 lakh.

