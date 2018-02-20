Maharashtra to unviel plans for bullet train project’s Mumbai station today

Bullet train project: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had recently intervened to end the two-year-long deadlock on this issue since the state had refused to agree to build a station in Mumbai. Bullet train project: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had recently intervened to end the two-year-long deadlock on this issue since the state had refused to agree to build a station in Mumbai.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday will unveil plans for the bullet train project’s Mumbai station at the Bandra Kurla Complex, two years after the plan was first mooted.

The station will be located 25 meters underground with a state-planned financial hub located over it. A confirmation from the Government of Maharashtra in this regard has been communicated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

Goyal had recently intervened to end the two-year-long deadlock on this issue since the state had refused to agree to the project.

The distance from the bullet train station to the airport will be five kilometres, while the nearest railway station, Bandra, is three kilometres away.

“Travel time from Boisar, Virar, and Thane will be drastically reduced. People from Boisar would be able to reach Mumbai in 39 minutes while time from Virar and Thane would be 24 minutes and 10 minutes respectively,” said a senior railway official.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App