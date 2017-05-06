Maharashtra to come up with SOP for treatment of international patients, says Deepak Sawant

Deepak Sawant Deepak Sawant

Stressing on the need for regulating laws under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, state Health Minister Deepak Sawant urged Union Health Minister JP Nadda to control inter-state foetal diagnosis and illegal abortions in the country.

On Friday, the two were at the inaugural event of Family Welfare Training and Research Center’s diamond jubilee.

“Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra’s border villages have several MTP centres. We need to regulate the law and need the Centre’s help for it,” Sawant said, addressing Nadda during the event.

His appeal follows the latest Sangli racket where a 26-year-old woman died due to illegal abortion. It was found that she underwent sex determination in Karnataka and her husband approached a doctor in Maharashtra for abortion after the foetus was found to be female.

Sawant also suggested laying down a memorandum of understanding between the embassies of two countries each time a foreign patient is admitted in India.

He referred to Egyptian patient Eman Ahmed, whose discharge faced a delay after her sister allegedly refused to sign some papers presented by Saifee hospital for continuing treatment in Abu Dhabi.“There was a big chaos and External Affairs Minister Sushma ji had to intervene. Our Indian hospitals get patients from abroad and sometimes our medical fraternity’s image is tarnished,” Sawant said.

He added that he was going to lay down a standard operating protocol for treatment of foreign patients in private hospitals in the state so the treatment process is explained in advance to the patient and agreed upon by the doctor and the patient’s family.

Meanwhile, while addressing the crowd, Nadda stressed on the implementation of sustainable development goals to prevent water-borne diseases and TB. “We have been focusing on urgent health treatment, now we need to shift focus to preventive health. For Prime Minister Modiji’s New India concept, we need to work on having a healthy India and healthy child,” Nadda said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now