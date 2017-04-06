Maharashtra to adopt advanced technology for water transport along Mumbai west coast

The state government will adopt advanced technology to overcome the challenges posed by the rough sea for water transport along the west coast between Nariman Point and Borivali.

The government is awaiting a feasibility report commissioned to experts from the IITs and it would be followed by a process of issuing tenders.

Projects along the east coast, along Thane, Kalyan, Mira Road, Bhayander and Vasai, which have already started, would be completed by 2018, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

At the state legislative Assembly, he said: “ As the Parliament has passed the Inland Waterways Act, water transport in Mumbai is now a reality. Today, we can explore the use of advanced technology and include hi-tech boats that can override the extremely turmoiled sea condition. We are told there are newly designed boats which can break through the wild sea. Our effort is to ensure the waterways become sustainable for at least nine to 11months a year.”

An earlier study had indicated that waterways in the west coast will not be feasible for more than six months in a year.

Adding that the water transport system would be developed in the next two to three years, much, he said: “Water transport will help cross longer distances in shorter time. It will be a cheap and a pollution free mode of transport. With a 720 km coastal stretch, we have to make most of the available sea coast. The inland water transport will open up new travel ways bringing a breather to Mumbaikars.”

He also highlighted the Centre’s decision to accord the 145 km-long Thane creek as National Waterway (NW-53). There are 14 national waterways in the state.

