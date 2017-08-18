Three murders reported in city in 48 hours

THREE murders have been registered across Mumbai over the past 48 hours. All accused involved in the three cases reported in Bhandup, Dharavi and Mankhurd have been arrested.

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her 25-year-old son who had been harassing her daughter-in-law. According to Mankhurd police, the incident took place on Tuesday night when the body of Nadeem Naim was found at his house in Ambedkar Chawl, Mankhurd. His mother, Anwari Idrisi, has confessed to the crime and said she murdered Naim after he kept beating up his wife, an officer said.

“Naim’s wife had left home a few months ago citing harassment by him. Naim’s mother, however, got her back to the house promising to ensure that Naim would give up his addiction to narcotics,” an officer said. He added: “But Naim started harassing his wife again. On Tuesday night when he came home under the influence of alcohol, he had a fight with Idrisi over the matter. Idrisi asked the rest of the family members to stay in a neighbour’s house and when Naim was asleep, she strangulated him using her dupatta. She has confessed to the crime.”

In Dharavi, a 28-year-old tailor allegedly murdered a 38-year-old man on Wednesday over payment of rent.

According to the police, around 11 pm on Wednesday, the deceased, Haider Kamruddin Aalam, had a fight with the accused at the leather market in Dharavi. “The accused, a tailor, had a pair of scissors, and he stabbed Aalam several times with that leading to his death. The police registered a case of murder and have arrested the accused.”

On Wednesday night, a college student was stabbed to death in Bhandup. Aakash Wankhede (18) had a fight with two persons on Tuesday night. A group led by Amit Shirwalkar and Shailesh More allegedly took revenge by stabbing Wankhede on Wednesday night.

Unit 7 of the Crime Branch arrested the two accused and officers are on the lookout for three others.

