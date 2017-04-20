Maharashtra: Three, including two staffers of cash firm, held for stealing Rs 12 Lakh

POLICE ARRESTED three persons Tuesday night in Aarey Colony for stealing Rs 12 lakh.The accused, cash-handlers for a private firm that served as an intermediary between banks and customers, allegedly made away with the money and claimed that they had been robbed.

Two of the arrested accused, Anil Kondaskar (20), a resident of Nalasopara, and Mayur Vichle (21), who lives in Jogeshwari, were employed at Logicash, a private firm that handled cash between customers and banks. The two, along with Prasad Patil (26) and a fourth accomplice had allegedly planned to rob the cash they had collected from customers to deposit at the bank.

“On Tuesday evening, the two employees of Logicash company collected cash from around 21 customers and were taking it to the bank in Andheri. While going through Aarey road, they claimed to have been stopped by two other people on a motorcycle at around 5 pm. According to them, the two persons assaulted them and made away with the sack of cash,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Chavan.

According to the police, Kondaskar and Vichle lodged a complaint at Aarey police station at around 6.30 pm and claimed they were beaten up and robbed by two people.“Their statements were varying and contradictory and so we questioned them further and then they confessed that they were behind the robbery,” the DCP said.

According to the police, Patil had hatched the plan to rob the money and roped in Kondaskar and Vichle. Patil, along with a fourth accused, stopped Kondaskar and Vichle on Aarey road and punched them and made away with the cash, following which the two lodged a complaint at Aarey police station so that the police do not suspect them.

Police arrested the three later in the night and recovered Rs 9,04,500 from the Jogeshwari residence of one of the accused. The fourth accused is still absconding and police are on the lookout for him.

The three accused have been remanded in police custody till April 25. A case under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

Kondaskar and Vichle had been employed at the private firm for about a year and had handled large amounts of cash in the past as well. According to the police, they do not have a prior criminal record.

