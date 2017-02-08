Maharashtra: Three held for Kerala jeweller’s murder

THE CHEMBUR police Tuesday claimed to have solved the case of a Kerala-based jeweller’s murder that took place last month. They have arrested three persons, including two friends of deceased Satish Subbarao whose body was found hanging inside a hotel room in Chembur on January 13. His wrist had been slit.

Following a post-mortem report, the Chembur police had registered a case of murder and started investigations. The first person to be arrested was Martin, Satish’s business partner. According to the police, there had been a disagreement between Martin and Satish over a financial issue that had soured relations between them. Based on Martin’s interrogation, the police later arrested another friend of Satish. The duo told the police about the involvement of one ‘Kumar’, who was already wanted by the police in other cases. An officer probing the case said Kumar had several cases registered against him in Kerala, and that Satish’s murder was carried out by him.

“After the two sides had a business fallout, the accused had been looking for an opportunity to kill Satish. Initially, they had planned to kill him down south, but the plan could not be executed. When Satish left for Mumbai for a business trip, the accused followed him and eventually killed him,” said an officer.

Satish, who was from Thrissur in Kerala, had come to Mumbai on January 11 to supply gold to a client, and was staying at Kamala Lodge in Chembur. He was to return to Kerala the next day. Satish, however, did not return home, and his body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hotel room on January 13. “The accused had tried to give an impression that Satish committed suicide. The post-mortem report, however, confirmed it to be a case of murder. After checking through his mobile records, we could track down the accused persons involved in the crime,” said the officer.