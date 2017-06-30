Technical snag disrupts Metro train services

Chaos prevailed at the Metro stations on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor on Thursday morning as Metro services were disrupted for an hour-and-a-half between Versova and DN Nagar due to a technical glitch.

A Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) spokesperson said, “A technical issue was detected in Overhead Equipment (OHE) between DN Nagar and Versova stations at 8:05 am today. The trains continued to run in a normal loop between Ghatkopar and Andheri, covering nine out of twelve stations. Services resumed on the entire VAG corridor at 9.35 am after OHE was repaired efficiently.”

During this time, all trains were running late between the two main stations. The morning peak hour saw huge crowds gathered at the Andheri and Ghatkopar stations due to the disruption. To clear the crowds, MMOPL ran additional trains.

“There was complete chaos at the Ghatkopar Metro station today morning. Crowds were extending up to the railway station bridge. Due to the huge crowds, they even stopped issuing tickets. I was late for work because of the disruption,” said Pushpak Shah, a regular commuter from Ghatkopar to Western Express Highway.

The suburban commuters also had to bear the brunt of the disruption as many commuters took the local trains to reach their destinations via Dadar. “I had to miss a couple of trains before I could finally get into one as they were more crowded than usual. Many Metro commuters seemed to have shifted to the local today as the Metro was running late,” said Tina Verma, commuting to CST from Kurla.

