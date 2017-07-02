Technical snag affects train services on harbour line

FIFTEEN TRAIN services were cancelled, while many were delayed on the harbour line of the Central Railway due to a technical problem on Saturday afternoon. Services in both up and down directions on the line continued to remain late throughout the day.

“There was a technical problem on the harbor line near Kurla station at 12.12 pm, which was rectified within 20 minutes,” a CR official said. Passengers complained of delay in services and crowd on platforms.

“While services are late today, a mega-block will be observed tomorrow. The railways always put commuters at inconvenience,” said Neeta Shegde, commuter travelling to Vashi from Tilak Nagar station.

Also, the railways would extend the discount of 0.5 per cent being given to passengers purchasing season tickets (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly) through digital means, including debit or credit cards. The facility is being extended for three more months, till September 30.

