Maharashtra taxi rules: App-based cab owners move Bombay HC

Owners of private cabs registered with app-based services such as Ola and Uber have approached the Bombay High court challenging a state government notification of March 17 about permits and licences. The petition claims arbitrary restrictions have been imposed by the Maharashtra City Taxi rules on app-based cabs, which will effectively stop them from plying in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The petition was placed before a division bench of chief justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar. Advocate Kevic Setalvad representing the petitioners said, “The new rules do not permit them to operate in the city. As per the new rules, the drivers will have to get local permits to ply within the city and they won’t be allowed to ply on a national permit. The state is asking the drivers to migrate to a new regime.”

He further added that obtaining local permits and licences would cost the cab owners and drivers ten times more than the existing cost. The court has kept the matter for hearing on June 14.

