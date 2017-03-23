Maharashtra: Swords out over garbage, 2 injured

TWO persons were injured when two groups armed with swords clashed at Kranti Nagar in Kandivli East late Tuesday night. Police have registered a case. No arrests have been made yet. According to the police, the two groups of four persons each clashed over garbage disposal in the area.

“It was a petty argument over garbage dumping. The two group members started assaulting each other with swords after a heated exchange around 9.30 pm in Kranti Nagar locality. Two youths suffered sword injuries and have been admitted to a hospital,” said an officer from Kurar police station.

A case under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the eight accused.

